Parents, Kids Enjoy Christmas Classics with Playhouse Singalong - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Parents, Kids Enjoy Christmas Classics with Playhouse Singalong

A number of Erie area parents and their kids got into the holiday spirit Saturday by singing along to Christmas classics.

From Rudolph to Old Saint Nick, the Christmas spirit was alive and well at the first annual Playhouse Singalong at the LECOM Stage at the Erie Playhouse.

It was free and open to all ages.

The singalong was started by members of the organization Playtime, which goes to various schools and sings to children.

"I noticed that singing is one of our favorite things to do, and so we thought we'd bring the singing to the stage of the Playhouse," said Trisha Yates, outreach education coordinator for the Erie Playhouse.

With the success of the first event, organizers hope to hold singalongs in both the spring and fall.

