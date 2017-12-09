Competitors Face Off in Lego League Championship - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Competitors Face Off in Lego League Championship

Posted: Updated:

The best Erie area talent when it comes to Legos faced off in the first-ever Lego League Championship Saturday.

Nearly 475 kids in fourth through eighth grades built and tested Lego Mindstorm Robots.

After perfecting their game in the practice rounds, the competitors took their creations through a tabletop obstacle course.

This year's theme was hydrodynamics.

These are not your grandfather's Legos; this is a real learning experience.

"There's a robotics competition, and we have to compete," said Aditya Turaga of the Fairview Cyber Tiger Techs. "We program robots and do a project. Whoever wins gets to go to St. Louis. If we win, my coach is going to plan a mac and cheese party."

47 teams participated in the Lego Championship.

The winning team advances to the first Lego World Festival in Detroit.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com