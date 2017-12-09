Competitors Face Off in Lego League Championship

The best Erie area talent when it comes to Legos faced off in the first-ever Lego League Championship Saturday.

Nearly 475 kids in fourth through eighth grades built and tested Lego Mindstorm Robots.

After perfecting their game in the practice rounds, the competitors took their creations through a tabletop obstacle course.

This year's theme was hydrodynamics.

These are not your grandfather's Legos; this is a real learning experience.

"There's a robotics competition, and we have to compete," said Aditya Turaga of the Fairview Cyber Tiger Techs. "We program robots and do a project. Whoever wins gets to go to St. Louis. If we win, my coach is going to plan a mac and cheese party."

47 teams participated in the Lego Championship.

The winning team advances to the first Lego World Festival in Detroit.

