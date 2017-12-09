Families Enjoy Christmas Activities at Asbury Woods

Families in Millcreek Township enjoyed a morning of Christmas activities at the Asbury Woods barn Saturday.

They enjoyed breakfast with Santa Claus, various crafts including making a Gingerbread house, face painting and performances.

This marked the second year for the event.

"I think it's fun," said Ashley Marsteller, Millcreek Township's Parks and Recreation director. "We have a beautiful barn here. We love to dress it up and get the community out and kind of help everyone get in the holiday spirit and kick off the holiday season."

