Erie News Now Welcomes Disney on Ice

Erie Insurance Arena hosted Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars for the second straight evening Friday.

Erie News Now is one of the proud sponsors. Reporters Andrew Hyman and Sarah Minkewicz provided a big welcome before the show.

The performance including Bell from Beauty and the Beast and more runs through Sunday.

