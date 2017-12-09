Celebrity Bartenders Raise Tips for Tots - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Celebrity Bartenders Raise Tips for Tots

Members of the Erie News Now team served up drinks to help raise money for charity Friday.

Emily Matson, John Stehlin and Brittany Laufer volunteered as celebrity bartenders at the Bourbon Barrel to collect Tips for Tots.

The fundraiser benefits Toys for Tots.

Guests could make a $10 donation or pay $5 instead with the donation of a toy.

This was the third year for the fundraiser.

