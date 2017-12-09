McDowell High Students Performing 'White Christmas" Through Sund - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McDowell High Students Performing 'White Christmas" Through Sunday

Posted: Updated:

If you are interested in experiencing an old-fashioned Christmas, you have one more chance to enjoy a production of "White Christmas" at the McDowell Center for Performing Arts.

The stage version of "White Christmas" is based on the 1954 movie of the same name, with music by Irving Berlin.
  

 Under the direction of Brent Johnson, a cast, and crew of over 50 McDowell students are putting on a big production with lots of dance numbers in a story that embraces the "giving spirit" of the Christmas season.

"We started working on the show in September, we had auditions the second week of September, and we've been here every day after school til six, seven, eight o'clock at night, including weekends getting the show put together." said Johnson "It's a huge spectacle, huge dance numbers, but in the end, the show is truly about the holiday spirit and giving to others."

The matinee of "White Christmas" is Sunday at 2:00 at ,McDowell Intermediate.

