Light Up The Ship!- Annual Christmas Tree Ship Event Kicks Off Holiday Season

A winter wonderland on the water's edge as the Brig Niagara was all nice and lit up.

Inside and out, a long line waited, but it payed off, as kids and their families got to meet the one and only, Santa Claus.

There were also some of his trusty reindeer out on display

And inside the museum, guests had full access to the exhibits, with some carolers and hey, even C. Wolf , of the Erie SeaWolves was in the holiday spirit.

All a part of a fun and enjoyable night for everyone involved.

"It's really rewarding just to be able to provide this for our community because, like I said, they do so much for us." said Marketing Coordinator for the Brig Niagara Cristy Cook "We wouldn't be here without them, so it brings me a lot of joy to see all the families and the kids come down here."

An added bonus, the brig will remained lit up through Christmas.