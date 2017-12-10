53rd Annual Barber Ball Thanks Community For Their Support

The community dressed up and turned out for a to turnout at the 53rd annual Barber Ball.

The theme of this year's gala, "A Very Merry Erie." After a brief kickoff ceremony, guests at the ball danced to the live music of "the company's best."



Erie Mayor Elect, Joe Schember, his wife Rhonda, and their family spearheaded this year's ball.

The Schembers became part of the Barber family in 1985 when their youngest daughter , Jodi was born with down syndrome.



It raises funds for the more than 5300 children and adults, with autism or intellectual disabilities, or behavioral challenges who are served by the Barber National Institute.

"Children with Autism and intellectual disabilities are born into every neighborhood, they're born into every family, and they have the right, and the honor to live in every neighborhood and to be valued members of their churches and their schools and their communities." said President and CEO of the Barber Institute, Dr. John Barber "And the people in Erie have really embraced that."

An expected crowd of 1300 turned out to the Bayfront Convention Center for the evening.

Director of Health Services & External Affairs Bridget Barber , echoed her husband's gratitude to the community, but stressed the Institution isn't just doing it for the recognition.

"When we talk to families, you cannot walk away and think to yourself that this is an organization that just doing nice work, we are helping families to be able to function as a family."