Body of Missing Franklin Township Woman Found

According to State Police in Girard. the body of a Franklin Township woman missing for nearly a week was found Sunday with the help of a K-9 team, a Mountaineer search team and west county volunteer firefighters and community member.

New information from a trail camera determined that 35-year-old Kathleen Astarael Robin had been in the woods last Tuesday around 2:18 p.m., several hundred yards behind the VFW on Route 98. Prior to that searchers only knew she was last seen at her home on New Road.

Teams set a major search in motion in the new area identified Sunday, and by early afternoon located Robin's body.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said there are no signs of foul play. An investigation continues to determine the exact cause of death.