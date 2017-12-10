Erie Baby Hospitalized in Pittsburgh Since Near-Drowning Dies - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Baby Hospitalized in Pittsburgh Since Near-Drowning Dies

Posted: Updated:
Drowning death investigation Drowning death investigation

The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment after he was injured in a near drowning incident last Tuesday night. It happened in a second floor bathroom at a home on West 8th Street.

The baby's father told authorities he put the child in the bathtub and when the child's mother came home, the father left the house. It was a relative who eventually called 9-1-1 to report the emergency. Rescue crews arrived to find the boy unconscious, and not breathing.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus confirmed to Erie News Now that the baby died at Children's Hospital sometime Saturday. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries and death.  The police chief said any decision on charges will wait for an autopsy on the baby to be completed.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body of Missing Franklin Township Woman Found

    Body of Missing Franklin Township Woman Found

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-11 00:00:46 GMT
    Body of missing woman Kathleen Robin foundBody of missing woman Kathleen Robin found

    The body of a Franklin Township woman missing for nearly a week was found Sunday with the help of a K-9 team. New information from a trail camera helped lead searchers to the body of Kathleen Astarael Robin.

    More >>

    The body of a Franklin Township woman missing for nearly a week was found Sunday with the help of a K-9 team. New information from a trail camera helped lead searchers to the body of Kathleen Astarael Robin.

    More >>

  • Body of Missing Lake City Woman Found

    Body of Missing Lake City Woman Found

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:17 PM EST2017-12-10 02:17:34 GMT
    Body of Christine Spohn found in Lake Erie Community ParkBody of Christine Spohn found in Lake Erie Community Park

    A sad ending in the search for a Lake City woman reported missing on Friday evening.  The body of 39-year-old Christine Spohn was found around noon Saturday on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park.

    More >>

    A sad ending in the search for a Lake City woman reported missing on Friday evening.  The body of 39-year-old Christine Spohn was found around noon Saturday on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park.

    More >>

  • Erie Baby Hospitalized in Pittsburgh Since Near-Drowning Dies

    Erie Baby Hospitalized in Pittsburgh Since Near-Drowning Dies

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-12-11 00:47:46 GMT
    Drowning death investigationDrowning death investigation

    The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died. 

    More >>

    The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died. 

    More >>

  • Erie Doctor Charged with Illegally Prescribing Herself Medications

    Erie Doctor Charged with Illegally Prescribing Herself Medications

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:24 PM EST2017-12-08 17:24:50 GMT

    An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.

    More >>

    An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.

    More >>

  • Franklin Township Woman Missing

    Franklin Township Woman Missing

    Friday, December 8 2017 8:06 PM EST2017-12-09 01:06:28 GMT

    Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.

    More >>

    Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.

    More >>

  • 13Th dismembered foot found on British Columbia shore

    13Th dismembered foot found on British Columbia shore

    Saturday, December 9 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-09 23:58:19 GMT
    A man walking his dog on a British Columbia beach this week made a grisly discovery: A foot in a shoe, along with part of a lower leg. Adding to the mystery is that it is the 13th foot to wash up on the Canadian...More >>
    A man walking his dog on a British Columbia beach this week made a grisly discovery: A foot in a shoe, along with part of a lower leg. Adding to the mystery is that it is the 13th foot to wash up on the Canadian province's...More >>

  • 53rd Annual Barber Ball Thanks Community For Their Support

    53rd Annual Barber Ball Thanks Community For Their Support

    Sunday, December 10 2017 12:10 AM EST2017-12-10 05:10:36 GMT

    "Children with Autism and intellectual disabilities are born into every neighborhood, they're born into every family, and they have the right, and the honor to live in every neighborhood and to be valued members of their churches and their schools and their communities."..... "And the people in Erie have really embraced that." 

    More >>

    "Children with Autism and intellectual disabilities are born into every neighborhood, they're born into every family, and they have the right, and the honor to live in every neighborhood and to be valued members of their churches and their schools and their communities."..... "And the people in Erie have really embraced that." 

    More >>

  • Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy Opens New Location

    Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy Opens New Location

    Saturday, December 9 2017 8:55 PM EST2017-12-10 01:55:50 GMT

    The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony and welcomed the long line of people waiting to get a look at the new facility.

    More >>

    The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony and welcomed the long line of people waiting to get a look at the new facility.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com