Erie Baby Hospitalized in Pittsburgh Since Near-Drowning Dies

The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment after he was injured in a near drowning incident last Tuesday night. It happened in a second floor bathroom at a home on West 8th Street.

The baby's father told authorities he put the child in the bathtub and when the child's mother came home, the father left the house. It was a relative who eventually called 9-1-1 to report the emergency. Rescue crews arrived to find the boy unconscious, and not breathing.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus confirmed to Erie News Now that the baby died at Children's Hospital sometime Saturday. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries and death. The police chief said any decision on charges will wait for an autopsy on the baby to be completed.

