Mercyhurst Musical Ensembles Present "A Mercyhurst Christmas"

The musical ensembles of Mercyhurst University put on an impressive holiday concert this afternoon.

The Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra, directed by Jonathan Moser, and the Mercyhurst Concert Choir directed by Thomas Brooks presented "A Mercyhurst Christmas," at the Mary D'angelo Performing Arts Center.

The hall was packed for the performance...which included Vivaldi's "Gloria" and a Christmas carol sing-along.



Mercyhurst student musicians will make the season sparkle on Wednesday as the university choir performs for Christmas at Mercyhurst North East.