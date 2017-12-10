U.S. Coast Guard Hosts Open House, Promotes Safety

With the colder weather, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding people to be safe on the waters while ice fishing.

The U.S. Coast Guard hosted an open house Sunday to inform the public and recruit new members.

The Coast Guard gave tours of its facility and showed people the different tools used in rescues.

If you are thinking about heading out on the ice, the Coast Guard asks you to wear a life jacket and always be prepared to enter the water.

It's also a good idea to bring a locating device and travel in pairs, the Coast Guard said.

"Go with someone else," said Michael Gauthier of the U.S. Coast Guard. "Don't go alone on the ice. That way if something happens to one person, another person can help them out or call us for assistance and get us out there."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has not needed to make any rescues on Presque Isle recently.

