Presque Isle Lifeguard Association Hosts Open House, Looking to Fill Positions

Summer may seem far away, but that is not stopping the Presque Isle Lifeguard Association from planning ahead

It hosted an open house Sunday to recruit lifeguards and show off more about the organization.

The Lifeguard Association is looking to fill more than 10 positions for the summer.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard is encouraged to apply either online or in person.

Lifeguard supervisor Drew Dunsmore said the skills you learn as a lifeguard are valuable.

"I believe that being a lifeguard will change your life," said Dunsmore. "It will be a great way for you to develop wonderful people skills. You're working with the public on a daily basis. You're also making a difference in someone else's life."

The Presque Isle Lifeguard Association will also hold a lifeguard certification course Dec. 16-30 at Iroquois High School. The cost is $200.

