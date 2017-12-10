Presque Isle Lifeguard Association Hosts Open House, Looking to - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle Lifeguard Association Hosts Open House, Looking to Fill Positions

Posted: Updated:

Summer may seem far away, but that is not stopping the Presque Isle Lifeguard Association from planning ahead

It hosted an open house Sunday to recruit lifeguards and show off more about the organization.

The Lifeguard Association is looking to fill more than 10 positions for the summer.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard is encouraged to apply either online or in person.

Lifeguard supervisor Drew Dunsmore said the skills you learn as a lifeguard are valuable.

"I believe that being a lifeguard will change your life," said Dunsmore. "It will be a great way for you to develop wonderful people skills. You're working with the public on a daily basis. You're also making a difference in someone else's life."

The Presque Isle Lifeguard Association will also hold a lifeguard certification course Dec. 16-30 at Iroquois High School. The cost is $200.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com