Cathedral Prep Key Club Hosts Christmas Meal for People in Need

The Cathedral Prep Key Club continued at 28 year tradition Sunday by hosting its 28th annual Christmas Meal for people in need.

Members prepared enough turkey dinners for 1,000 people and served the hot meals from noon until 4 p.m. in the Prep cafeteria.

Prep and Villa students and their families also volunteered their time. They led games and gave donated hats and mittens as gifts.

It honors the foundation of the school's gospel values and the mission of the Catholic church.

"We put is on to help the entire city come in and get a warm meal, spend some time with friends and family, kind of our way to show how much Cathedral Prep cares about the community," said Tony Parsons, Key Club moderator.  "Everything is donated. We raise all the money and get everything donated. It's kind of our Catholic mission of service."

Friends and families of Prep and Villa, local businesses and the Erie Kiwanis helped to make the meal possible.

