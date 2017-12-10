Adults from Barber National Institute Enjoy Annual Christmas Dan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Adults from Barber National Institute Enjoy Annual Christmas Dance

Posted: Updated:

The Barber National Institute put on its annual Christmas Dance for nearly 400 adults with intellectual disabilities Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

It included refreshments, music and a visit with Santa.

This year's ball celebrated Erie's energy and vitality. The Great Hall stage captured the beauty of a snowy Erie evening.

"It's tremendously well decorated," said John Barber, president and CEO of the Barber National Institute. "The dancing is going on. We have the DJ. We have all the lights and the excitement. It's something we really look forward to 365 days a year."

The party comes one day after the Barber National Institute's fundraising ball Saturday night.

