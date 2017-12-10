Brevillier Village Residents Celebrate Holidays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Brevillier Village Residents Celebrate Holidays

Brevillier Village hosted its annual holiday celebration for residents and their families Sunday.

It served two big buffet meals - one at Ball Pavilion, the skilled nursing facility, and the other at Barnabas Court.

There were games, crafts and entertainment, plus cookies and plenty of holiday cheer, to celebrate this time of year.

"We've put together this great dinner," said Dan Desrochers of Brevillier Village. "We've made thousands of cookies. We've got live entertainment. It's just like Christmas, only it's just a couple of weeks early for our resident and families."

The celebration lasted from noon until 6 p.m.

