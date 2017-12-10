Caribbean Dance Class at Glenwood Y Raises Money for Relief Effo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Caribbean Dance Class at Glenwood Y Raises Money for Relief Efforts

If you ever wanted to capture the flavor of Caribbean dancing, Sunday was the day to do it for hurricane relief as well.

This special class was the idea of Diandra Jones, an Erie native who was a dance instructor in the British Virgin Islands.

About 40 people joined in the afternoon of Caribbean dance classes at the Glenwood Y to get a flavor of Bachata, Salsa, Calypso and more.

Jones and her husband took refuge in Erie with family when Hurricane Irma threatened the British Virgin Islands.

She offered this free class and asked only for donations to help rebuild her dance school and raise money for relief efforts in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

"I offered to teach a free community class and donations would go toward rebuilding the dance school," said Jones. "Because there's such a great Puerto Rican population here and, of course, the American connection, we also want to raise money for the USVI, so it became a joint venture."

Organizers were pleased with the turnout.

