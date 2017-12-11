New President and CEO of GE Transportation Visits Erie GE Plant

The new President and CEO of GE Transportation Raphael Santana visited the Erie GE Transportation plant in Lawrence Park today to meet with employees.

According to Chief Communications officer for GE Transportation, Deia Campanelli, "The meeting we had today was a standard All Hands session with our employees. They occur every 4-6 weeks."

Campanelli said the normal practice is to rotate host locations, and the December event was sent out live to other GE Transportation sites from Erie. She also said there were no major announcements today.

While at GE Transportation Erie, Santana toured the plant and had a full agenda with the All Hands meeting and other employee-related activities. There was no media availability.

On October 16, Rafael Santana was named president and CEO of GE Transportation. He assumed leadership of the division on November 1. This is his first visit to GE Transportation Erie since he started in the new role. The landscape has changed for GE Transportation since he started the job. New GE Chairman and CEO John Flannery, on November 13, announced a corporate turnaround plan that cuts GE's dividend by half, and promises to focus on its aviation, health care, and energy businesses. That has union, white collar and management employees at Erie GE wondering about the future of their jobs and whether GE Transportation could merge with another GE business, another company, or a go through a spin-off or sale.

Transportation is already one of the smaller GE businesses and it's lean, pared down because of recent low demand in the locomotive market. If Santana tipped his hand to employees on his vision for the division, it was inside talk with the employees. We checked and the Erie state legislative delegation and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper were not notified of his visit.

Raphael Santana has over 17 years of GE experience. He held leadership positions in GE Oil & Gas, Power and Transportation before becoming the President and CEO of GE in Latin America. He is credited with working with regional business leaders to make Latin America one of GE’s largest and fastest-growing regions.

Before he joined GE, Santana held leadership roles at Exxon Mobil and British American Tobacco. He holds a degree in Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil.