Former Crawford County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died.More >>
The body of a Franklin Township woman missing for nearly a week was found Sunday with the help of a K-9 team. New information from a trail camera helped lead searchers to the body of Kathleen Astarael Robin.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
The new CEO of GE Transportation Raphael Santana visited the plant in Lawrence Park today for an "All Hands" session with employees.More >>
A sad ending in the search for a Lake City woman reported missing on Friday evening. The body of 39-year-old Christine Spohn was found around noon Saturday on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park.More >>
An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.More >>
