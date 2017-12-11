Former Crawford County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

A former Crawford County man admitted to possession of child pornography in federal court Monday.

Alan T. Rigby, 70, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual exploitation of children.

Rigby possessed computer pictures that showed minors engaged in sex acts, according to information presented to the court.

As part of the plea, he agreed to 13 years in jail and lifetime supervised release.

He will be formally sentenced in April.

