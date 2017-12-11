Union City Livestock Auction Back in Business One Week After Maj - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union City Livestock Auction Back in Business One Week After Major Fire

Posted: Updated:
Union City Livestock Auction Union City Livestock Auction

A week after a devastating fire, the Union City Livestock Auction reopened today.

It was pretty much business as usual, with temporary repairs in place.

The reopening comes as a relief to farmers who have relied on the auction house for decades.

It looked like a regular Monday afternoon in the sale ring, although the crowd was smaller than normal.

However it took a huge effort for the weekly auction to go on.

The fire caused an estimated $750,000 damage.

Crews had a remove and cleanup a huge amount of debris and build a temporary roof.

Only one week later, farmers returned with their livestock.

They were surprised but happy that longtime owner John Corwin would reopen the business so quickly.

Farmer Dave Sekerak said, "After i saw the fire on the TV all the flames as high as they were, I did not think there would be anything but ashes here. John did a good job getting it cleaned up and back in business."

After the holidays, the owner will work on a plan for permanent repairs to the complex that he has owned and operated for the past 26 years.

