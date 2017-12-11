Millcreek Township Sets Up Giving Tree to Help Families in Need

Millcreek Township would like you to keep local children in mind as you do your holiday shopping.

A giving tree is set up in the lobby of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building.

It features the names of 80 families and 175 children from the Millcreek Township School District who are all in need of some extra support this holiday season.

You can stop by and pick a tag with one child's name or an envelope to support a family.

"We're just looking for anyone out there who can maybe give a little extra this holiday season, support a family in need, help give them a really nice Christmas," said Ashley Marsteller, Millcreek Township Parks and Recreation Director.

The township asks that you return the wrapped gifts with the tag to township by Dec. 13.

