Erie Intersection Reopens After Water Main Break - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Intersection Reopens After Water Main Break

Posted: Updated:

A City of Erie intersection is back open after a water main break early Saturday morning.

State Street near 26th and Glenwood Park Ave. reopened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Erie Water Works.

The break has previously closed State Street from 24th to 29th, 26th from Peach to French, and Glenwood Park Ave. from 26th to 30th.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com