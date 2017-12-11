Erie Intersection Reopens After Water Main Break

A City of Erie intersection is back open after a water main break early Saturday morning.

State Street near 26th and Glenwood Park Ave. reopened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Erie Water Works.

The break has previously closed State Street from 24th to 29th, 26th from Peach to French, and Glenwood Park Ave. from 26th to 30th.

