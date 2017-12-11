Erie Intersection Still Closed After Water Main Break

A water main break is still causing travel headaches for people traveling through the City of Erie.

It happened over the weekend on State Street near 26th and Glenwood Park Ave.

The break closed State Street from 24th to 29th, 26th from Peach to French, and Glenwood Park Ave. from 26th to 30th.

The area could reopen as early as Tuesday, but it should be open Wednesday, according to Erie Water Works.

