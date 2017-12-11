No Autopsy Planned on Bodies of Two Women Discovered Over Weekend

The Erie County Coroner's Office is still investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered over the weekend.

The body of Kathleen Robin, 35, of Franklin Township, was found early Sunday afternoon.

She had been missing from her home on new road since last Monday.

A team of police, firefighters and civilians had been searching a wooded area behind the VFW on Route 98 for several days.

The search shifted to that area after her image was captured on a trail camera picture.

The body of another woman - Christine Spohn, 39, of Lake City - was found Saturday on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park in Girard Township.

She was reported missing Friday.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said no signs of foul play were discovered on either woman. He said no autopsies will be performed.

Cook believes the cause of death for both women will be announced within the next few days.

