Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Announces Grants Now Available to - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Announces Grants Now Available to Help Area Veterans

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania's  Governor Tom Wolf is reaching out to help veteran's in the state. The veteran's trust fund otherwise known as VTF is accepting grant applications for programs and services that benefit vets.
    Up to a total of $150,000 in funding is available for new, or expanded programs provided by County Directors of Veteran's Affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of Veteran's Affairs. The deadline for grant applications is January 19 of next year. 
    Since the grant program began in 2013. There are 98 grants totaling more than $2 Million dollars have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania. To learn more you can access www.vtf.pa.gov.##
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com