Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Announces Grants Now Available to Help Area Veterans

Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf is reaching out to help veteran's in the state. The veteran's trust fund otherwise known as VTF is accepting grant applications for programs and services that benefit vets.

Up to a total of $150,000 in funding is available for new, or expanded programs provided by County Directors of Veteran's Affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of Veteran's Affairs. The deadline for grant applications is January 19 of next year.

Since the grant program began in 2013. There are 98 grants totaling more than $2 Million dollars have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania. To learn more you can access www.vtf.pa.gov.


