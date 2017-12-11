Staying Warm During the Winter Months

During these winter nights, shelters are opening their doors to anyone who needs a warm drink, and some heat.

"This is an annual thing that we do every year in conjunction with the Mental Health Association across the street," said Ron Cooley, Manager of the Upper Room of Erie.

The Upper Room of Erie is normally a day side shelter, but during the winter months they open in the evenings from five to eleven..

They partner with the Mental Health Association for people to go to an overnight shelter.

"Some people just run into hard times during this part of the season," said Cooley.

If you have a home, there are ways to safely keep it heated. This includes not falling asleep with your oven or fireplace on. But you also need to keep your home warm, especially to keep your pipes from freezing, so they don't burst.

"It takes sustained real cold weather to start things freezing up. Especially with lack of heat, if we get three or four days below zero weather, look out," said Richard Winston, Owner of George Winston Plumbing and Heating Company.

If you're leaving your home to visit loved ones for the holidays, George Winston Heating and Plumbing Company recommends not letting your thermostat drop below 65 degrees and to make arrangements for someone to check on your home in case of an emergency.

"The other companies are scrambling as well as us, and we might not get there overnight for you," said Winston.

Winston also recommends keeping several electric heaters in the garage for emergencies.

If you are in need of shelter the Upper Room will be open in the evenings they are located on 1024 Peach Street, and the Mental Health Association will have overnight shelters, they are located across the street at 1101 Peach Street.

Another warming shelter held by Our Neighbors Place, is located at St John's Lutheran Church at 2216 Peach Street.

Then beginning December 20th, the location will switch to the church of the nativity on 246 East Front Street.