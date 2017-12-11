City Council Finds Ways Keep Taxes from Rising

Erie City Council met Monday to look at next year's budget.

In the meeting, city council combed through the 2018 mayoral and administrative budget to see where they need to make cuts.

Everyone's goal is to keep the budget as tight as possible to ensure the burden doesn't fall on tax payers.

There was no tax increase in last year's budget.

This year, city council will be spending more from the sewage budget to keep taxes from rising.