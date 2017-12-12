Erie VA Hosts Town Hall to Provide Update on Projects, Initiatives

With 2018 quickly approaching, the New Year is bringing major changes to the Erie VA Medical Center.

The Erie VA hosted a town hall meeting Monday to provide an update on its construction projects and initiatives.

The Medical Center recently received three massive boilers, which have been placed inside of a newly constructed plant.

The boilers will be powered by natural gas and produce steam to heat all the buildings in the complex. They will replace the antiquated system.

The VA is also building the first of two new community living center nursing home facilities. They will replace World War II-era rooming with a more modern setting for 22 veterans who will live there long-term.

"It's important to be transparent in terms of the operation and provide good information to the veterans of the community," said John Gennaro, director of the Erie VA Medical Center. "It's a good opportunity also to get together as a staff to share all the exciting things that are happening here at the Erie VA."

"We're trying to be good steward to the environment, so we want to get the most energy-efficient equipment in there that we can," said Rob Petrone of the Erie VA Medical Center.

The VA is also getting ready to launch a residential rehab program for homelessness and substance abuse, which is set to begin next summer.

The VA hopes to fire up the first boiler in January and open the new community living center by next Veterans Day.

