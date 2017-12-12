Drug Bust in Dunkirk, NY

A drug bust in New York lands three men behind bars.

It happened around 7:40 Monday night, at a home in the 3,000 block of New Rd. in the Town of Dunkirk. Police were there to serve an arrest warrant for Rodney Hawkins Jr., 29.

They say Hawkins jumped out a window once police arrived at the scene. He was captured after a brief foot chase.

Police then searched the home Hawkins fled from. There, police arrested Jonathan Linger, 30, and Martin Wisniewski, 43, after finding a large amount of crack, cocaine and marijuana.

All three of the men are charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hawkins faces additional charges of Resisting Arrest, along with his original Parole warrant of arrest and Criminal Contempt.

The men are now in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.