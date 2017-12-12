Bishop Persico Helps Less Fortunate During Holidays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bishop Persico Helps Less Fortunate During Holidays

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico, helped celebrate the holiday season by handing out some gifts to Erie's less fortunate.

Tuesday morning was the annual bishop's breakfast gifts presentation. The event happened at Saint Paul’s Church Tuesday at 11th and peach.
The daily breakfast is now 10-years-old, and it's now grown to a breakfast for more than 50 men women and children.

Bishop Persico handed out gift cards to Tim Horton's and McDonalds as well as some additional warm clothing.

Persico said even items as simple as these can make a big impact.

"It’s the season of giving and just to experience their joy in something as simple as receiving a gift card, but yet for them it's an opportunity for a meal they would normally have to skip or a warm cup of coffee,” said Bishop Persico

Erie's Saint Martin Center provided the food, and donations paid for all the gift cards.

