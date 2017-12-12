Missing Endangered Person Found Safe

UPDATE: Jim Michielson has been found safe, according to Erie Police.

Erie Police are asking for your help to find a missing endangered person.

Jim Michielson was last seen at Community Shelter Services at 655 West 16th Street on Dec. 8, according to investigators.

Police believe he may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury.

Michielson is described as a white male who is 76-years-old, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

He has ties to Warren.

Anyone who sees Michielson is asked to call Erie Police 814-870-1120.

