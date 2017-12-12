Model Car Racing Competition at Penn State Behrend

Sixth graders can get pretty loud when they are excited.

And they were very loud today inside Erie Hall at Penn State Behrend.

It was the annual model racing competition.

This year pitting students from Erie's Diehl Elementary School against Harborcreek's Rolling Ridge Elementary School.

With the help of Penn State engineering students, the kids design and build small, plastic model cars and race against each other on a large elevated track in the gym.

Students say they learn and have fun at the same time.

Sixth grader Noah Learn said, "It is amazing fun. I love racing cars. I just love being here with all my school and everything."

Winning teams received trophies in addition to loud applause from their classmates.