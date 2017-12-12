Scott Enterprises Pledges $50,000 for Family First Sports Park Redevelopment Project

Efforts to redevelop Family First Sports Park are benefiting from a $50,000 pledge.

Scott Enterprises announced Tuesday it pledged the money for the project, which will transform the facility's indoor soccer fields into two, NHL-sized ice rinks.

"The improved Family First Sports Park will be a major driver of regional tourism and will showcase Erie in a truly tremendous fashion," said Nick Scott Sr., president and owner of Scott Enterprises.

Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training (GREATT) is spearheading the project, which is expected to cost $9.1 million.

The Erie County Community Financing Authority last week approved a loan of up to $6.2 million for GREATT.

Erie County Council is expected to vote on the loan Tuesday night.

