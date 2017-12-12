Exclusive: Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a rare rebuke Tuesday of two of President Donald Trump's most controversial judicial nominees, urging the White House to rethink the picks.

Grassley told CNN that he is advising the White House to "reconsider" the nomination of Jeff Mateer, who was selected to become a federal judge in Texas. He said the White House "should not proceed" on the nomination of Brett Talley, whom Trump picked to become a federal judge in Alabama.

"I've advised the White House they ought to reconsider," Grassley said as he left a Judiciary Committee hearing. "I would advise the White House not to proceed."

Grassley's comments amount to an unusual brake on Trump's bid to fill the judiciary with young conservative voices. The Senate has moved at an unprecedented pace this year to seat federal judges but controversy has surrounded the Mateer and Talley nominations.

Talley's nomination has already gone through the Judiciary Committee and is awaiting a vote from the full Senate. Mateer's nomination still needs committee approval.

It's unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will ultimately schedule a floor vote for Talley. A McConnell aide said it's "premature" to say what will happen with any of the pending district court judges because the Senate is currently considering the nominations of three circuit court judges and then will turn to the tax bill, government funding, and other pressing year-end issues.

Asked about this story at Tuesday's briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she wasn't sure if Trump and Grassley have "spoken directly" about the issue.

As CNN first reported, Mateer said in 2015 that transgender children are part of "Satan's plan." His home state senator, Republican John Cornyn, is taking issue with the fact that Mateer did not disclose the speeches where he made the eyebrow-raising remarks.

"On the Mateer case, he did not disclose the information before the judicial evaluation committee," he said. "That's a serious breach of protocol."

Meanwhile, controversy has built around Talley since he was approved by the Judiciary Committee last month. An online comment he wrote in 2011 surfaced defending the early KKK. He also didn't disclose his wife's top White House job as a potential conflict of interest on his Senate questionnaire.

Even with these nominees in peril, Democrats are still stung by the speed at which Republicans are moving other judicial picks through the process. So far this year, the Senate has voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nine circuit court nominees -- the most of any president in his first year since Richard Nixon. Neither of the embattled nominees is for those more powerful circuit court positions.

There are over two dozen judicial nominees pending on the Senate floor.

Last week, as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance three more circuit court nominees, ranking member Dianne Feinstein of California lamented what she called a "marked contrast to the traditional rate of confirmations."

"This is the fastest confirmation pace I can remember in my 25 years serving on this committee," she said.