12-year-old girl interviews Roy Moore ahead of Tuesday's election

Daniella Diaz, CNN

The America First Project, a pro-Trump political action committee, arranged for a 12-year-old girl to interview Alabama's GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore as he faces allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Millie March, who is known in conservative circles after her interviews during the Conservative Political Action Conference went viral, asked Moore in the interview Tuesday about his campaign platform.

Moore talked about religious liberty, building a border wall and health care as important issues he plans to tackle if he's elected.

"It's not legal immigration, it's illegal aliens coming across the border," Moore told March. "And I think that can be stopped in a relatively short time. And if we need to stop it permanently, we build the wall."

The interview took place in the GOP headquarters in Alabama.

Moore, 70, a twice-ousted former state Supreme Court chief justice, faces allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers, as well as allegations that he molested a 14-year-old and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old, all while he was in his 30s. Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.




