East Side Project Will Continue Despite Brennan & Breneman Leaving Office

A project to invigorate a section of Erie's east side will continue despite it's biggest backers leaving office this month.

The project is called the East Side Opportunity Corridor. It's a plan to construct a recreational pathway on East 19th Street from Parade Street to the Bayfront Connector. It is hoped the pathway would inspire homeowners and business owners to stay in the neighborhood and to improve their properties.



The project was the idea of County Councilman Jay Breneman and City Councilman Dave Brennan. Both are leaving office this month, but both say the plan will not die once they're gone.

"It's not a project that will go away just because of me being out of office. Actually, it will probably give me more time to commit to the project. It's something I believe in," Breneman said. Brennan agrees.

"To me, this allows more time to work on the project, to bring it together and to make sure it's done right and to reach out to the neighborhood even further," he said.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, and Erie County Government, has pledged over $50,000 for a study to be done. However, matching funds still must be secured before that money is released.

PennDOT plans to construct part of the pathway from Buffalo Road to the Bayfront Connector. It's included in a project to add a new exit to the connector.