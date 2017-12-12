Pennsylvania Attorney General Joins Two Other AG's in Helping to Protect Great Lakes Against Asian Carp

Pennsylvania's Attorney General is one of several attorney generals calling on the Army Corps of engineers to protect the great lakes, including Lake Erie, and it has to do with harm to the ecosystem.

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says they are objecting to a plan that has the Corps., spending $275,000,000 to try a whole variety of things to stop Asian Carp from spreading into the great lakes.

The attorney generals in both Minnesota and Michigan, along with Shapiro say the invasive fish consume a large amount of plankton, which native species depend on, as a food supply.

Shapiro says, "We objected because there's a far more effective, far more affordable solution, the corps can just simply shut down a major lock right now that will keep those Asian Carp from ever getting into the great lakes."

Shutting that lock will cost about $6,000,000. Shapiro says great lakes sport fishing alone has an annual value in the billions of dollars, and it's at risk if Asian Carp invade, and become established.