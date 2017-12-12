The First Eagle's Nest Building Trades Students on Job at Erie Insurance

After a community benefits demonstration at the Erie Insurance construction site last week, calling for more minority hiring, the company spoke out about its partnership with the Eagle's Nest employability initiative. The effort is already helping to train minorities for the building trades, and specifically for the Erie Insurance project.

Starting this week, the first five men to complete the training are working on the Erie Insurance site, in a pre-apprentice role, assisting contractors P.J. Dick, and E.E. Austin & Son. Robert Carson one of the graduates who completed the 12 week training program at the Eagle's Nest, founded by Bishop Dwane Brock, said he feels well prepared and is pleased to be learning more on the job. "Yeah I love it, I’m enjoying myself right now," Carson said. "I’ve learned how to form concrete, put up the forms to form concrete, today actually I’m putting up the support beams so they can put the overfill in and I’ve been working with a lot of guys, they're pretty nice so far," Carson added.

The arrival of wintry weather is a real test of how much they want to do this type of work, as laborers or carpenters. The graduates of the program are getting to see what heavy duty construction work is really like, working alongside seasoned journeymen.

E.E. Austin & Son Vice President Matt Sahlmann said his company is fortunate to be part of the initiative and pleased with how it's going so far. "They’re working well together, they’re learning a lot I think," Sahlmann said. "They’re seeing what real heavy duty construction is with these big concrete forms, the cranes, the excavators and they’re working with seasoned journeymen craftsmen and hopefully they’re getting an appreciation for what this is all about."

The students studied math, carpentry and life skills. Their next step is to take a union qualifying test. Those who pass, advance to the role of apprentice and if they do well, in two years can become a journeyman laborer, or four years a journeyman carpenter. That will qualify them to be hired by contractors anywhere.

E.E. Austin is looking for important qualities beyond that. "The first thing is attitude, they’ve got to want to do it and the second thing is getting along with their fellow workers," Sahlmann said. "These guys don’t work by themselves, they work as a team, so if they have a great attitude and they get along with people and they’re willing to work hard and learn, and think they’ll do fine, and show up."

Robert Carson is very excited about the opportunity. "I've always been that type of kid, I like building things, I like seeing what I’ve done take shape you know, and there’s a lot of opportunities behind this you know."

With construction contracts on the horizon, work will be plentiful. "There’s a lot of hospital work that’s coming, that’s probably the majority of the work, but there’s a lot of good union work that these fellas can work at, there’s a good future for them." Sahlman said.