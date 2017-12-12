Tillerson says US won't set preconditions for North Korea talks

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US is ready to talk with North Korea without preconditions.

"We've said from the diplomatic side, we're ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk," Tillerson said at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Tuesday, in what amounted to a direct public invitation for North Korea to put aside an escalating cycle of tests and taunts and engage in diplomacy.

"We are ready to have the first meeting without precondition," Tillerson said. "Let's just meet, and we can talk about the weather if you want. Talk about whether it's going to be a square table or a round table, if that's what you are excited about. But can we at least sit down and see each other face to face, and then we can begin to lay out a map, a road map of what we might be willing to work towards."

The comments are some of the most concrete issued by Tillerson on what talks with North Korea might look like.

Tillerson has previously said that the United States was willing to negotiate, but has been vague about what would need to happen before both sides sat down together. He has hinted that a lull in missile testing and decreased tensions would be positive signs that could lead to talks.

"The US is willing to negotiate with Pyongyang. But given the long record of North Korea's dishonesty in negotiations and repeated violations of international agreements, it is incumbent upon the regime to signal its desire to negotiate in good faith. A sincere indication would be the immediate cessation of its provocative threats, nuclear tests, missile launches and other weapons tests," US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Tillerson said in a co-written opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal in August.

Kingston Reif, the director for disarmament and threat reduction policy at the Arms Control Association, told CNN that Tillerson's comments were the most detailed to date on the potential parameters for talks.

"He made clear that initial meeting(s) can begin without preconditions and without North Korea committing to denuclearization. He also said that talks would be difficult to sustain in absence of North Korean testing freeze," Reif said.

Pyongyang has dramatically increased the pace of its missile program in 2017. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the country's largest and most powerful nuclear test yet. Since February, Pyongyang has fired off 23 missiles, improving its technology with each launch.

The most recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 29 came after a break in testing of almost two months and a week after the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on the regime. It flew higher and farther than any previous test, and demonstrated that North Korea had the ability to hit "everywhere in the world," Mattis said at the time.

Trump's take

The White House and the State Department have at times seemed publicly at odds over their strategy to combat North Korea.

Earlier this year, US President Donald tweeted that despite the fact that Tillerson was doing a good job as secretary of state, the top US diplomat was "wasting his time" negotiating with North Korea.

Trump has ratcheted up the rhetoric about North Korea over the year, mocking its leader Kim Jong Un as "Little Rocket Man," threatening to "totally destroy" the country and rain down "fire and fury" if it threatens the US.

"Key questions remain," Reif said of Tillerson's comments. "Does Tillerson speak for the administration? And what would we be willing to put on the table in return for sustaining a testing freeze and more comprehensive talks?"

When asked about Tillerson's Tuesday comments, the White House said "the President's views on North Korea have not changed."

"North Korea is acting in an unsafe way not only toward Japan, China and South Korea, but the entire world. North Korea's actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea," Sarah Sanders, the President's press secretary, said in an email.

Demands

Tillerson said it wasn't workable to demand that North Korea give up its weapons before talks begin, and that US President Donald Trump agrees. The administration has said that serious negotiations with North Korea will have to focus on denuclearization.

"It's not realistic to say we are only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program," Tillerson said. "They have too much invested in it, and the President is very realistic about that as well."

The top US diplomat laid out one caveat: North Korea would have to ensure a period of quiet during talks.

"So I clearly think they understand that if we are going to talk, we have to have period of quiet ... or it's going to be very difficult to have productive discussions. And so we continue to indicate to them, we need a period of quiet. You need to tell us you want to talk, the door is open. But we'll show up when you tell us you're ready to talk," he said.

Though some North Korea analysts agree that mandating that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons up-front is a doomed strategy, others worry that Pyongyang's history of violating international agreements makes negotiation without the preconditions too risky.

"The Trump administration should insist that North Korea commit to denuclearization upfront to avoid the failed negotiations of the past and any testing freeze is accompanied by verification that the programs do not continue during the negotiations," Anthony Ruggiero, a former US State Department and Treasury Department official, said in a tweet.

The comments come after a top UN diplomat, Jeffrey Feltman, visited Pyongyang last week. He spoke with top North Korean diplomats about the increasingly dangerous security situation.

"In my professional career this was certainly the most important mission I've ever undertaken," Feltman, a former State Department veteran, said Tuesday.

When asked about Tillerson's comments on preconditions, Feltman said he told his North Korean hosts that "we really believe that they need to signal that they're willing now to go in a different direction, to start some kind of engagement, to start talking about talks. And I think they listened seriously to our arguments."

"But they did not offer any time of commitment to us at that point. I think that they have to reflect on what we said with their own leadership and I don't want to try to suggest that I can read the minds of my interlocutors or put words in their mouth," Feltman said.

'Ready to talk anytime'

Tillerson coupled the public invitation to Pyongyang with an update on the international pressure campaign he has helped build that has squeezed North Korean revenues from coal, textiles and forced labor, winnowed down its oil imports, and left it increasingly isolated on the diplomatic stage as countries across the globe expel its diplomats.

Speaking earlier in the day at the State Department, Tillerson told employees there that the US will maintain the diplomatic campaign "and continue to turn that pressure up until we can get an engagement in a meaningful way with North Korea."

"We need to have DPRK come to the table," Tillerson added at the Atlantic Council. "We're ready to talk anytime they're ready to talk, but they have to come to the table and they have to come to the table with a view that they're ready to make a different choice."

In the remarks at the State Department, Tillerson had acknowledged that there is a limit to what the US and its international partners can do with the pressure campaign. "We can only do our part of this," he said. "And the regime is going to have to come to some decision about their future ... We want them to make the right choice."

"If they keep going, they can cross a point in which there is nothing left for us in the diplomatic community ... where there is nothing else left for us to do," Tillerson said.

Tillerson said that he has told Mattis that if diplomacy doesn't work, he will have "failed." He added that diplomatic efforts are backed by military options and that if North Korea makes "bad choices," the US is ready.

"We have a strong military presence standing behind us," Tillerson said of his diplomatic efforts. "If North Korea makes bad choices, we're prepared."

At the Atlantic Council, Tillerson said the question was about how to "begin the process of engagement, because we are dealing with a new leader in North Korea who no one has ever engaged with."

"The important thing is that we get started," he added.

This article has been updated.