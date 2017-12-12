Lawmakers weigh in on net neutrality ahead of Thursday's vote

The future of the Internet is in the hands of President Trump's head of the Federal Communications Commission.

This Thursday, Chairman Ajit Pia plans to rollback Obama era regulations meant to ensure everyone has access to the same Internet regardless of their provider.

“The idea was to have the net neutrality so that everyone especially regions like parts of Hawaii where they don’t have Internet service- what does it mean for them," Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-HI-1)

Hawaii Congresswoman Hanabusa said the repeal of net neutrality would give censorship rights to the people who bring you the Internet, like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T.

‘We don’t want a few determining what should be on what the priorities should be and what can or cannot be there," Hanabusa added.

Hanabusa wrote a letter to the FCC Chairman just last week asking him to postpone the vote after it was reported millions of fake comments were submitted during the public comment period. She wants to make sure that those comments didn’t influence the process. That’s not a concern shared by most Republicans.

“It should be free to innovate and that’s what we are going to do moving forward," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

Pai hasn’t responded to Hanabusa’s letter and says he’s ready to reverse the 2015 regulations.

Other Democrats like Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) are making new calls to Pai and the administration to abandon their plan to repeal the net neutrality rules.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-PA-5) says the repeal is necessary.

“The Obama administration introduced heavy-handed regulations in 2015 that changed the authority responsible for regulating the internet. Net neutrality will still exist. This regulatory rollback means the internet will be treated as it always was: an information service and not a utility.”

Despite calls for a delay, the vote is expected to come Thursday.

