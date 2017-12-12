GE Volunteers Wrap 1,000 for Families in Need

A gift wrapping party brought GE volunteers in the Holiday spirit Tuesday.

Over 60 volunteers from GE, Edison, the Achievement Center, the Boys and Girls Club, and the United Way, all came together to wrap gifts for kids who might not get any otherwise.

Together, they wrapped approximately 1,000 gifts.

The gifts will go to 200 kids and families in the community. This is the 3rd year GE hosted the gift wrapping party.

Santa Claus will be delivering the presents next Wednesday.