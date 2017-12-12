GE Volunteers Wrap 1,000 for Families in Need - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Volunteers Wrap 1,000 for Families in Need

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A gift wrapping party brought GE volunteers in the Holiday spirit Tuesday. 

Over 60 volunteers from GE, Edison, the Achievement Center, the Boys and Girls Club, and the United Way, all came together to wrap gifts for kids who might not get any otherwise.
Together, they wrapped approximately 1,000 gifts.
The gifts will go to 200 kids and families in the community. This is the 3rd year GE hosted the gift wrapping party.
Santa Claus will be delivering the presents next Wednesday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com