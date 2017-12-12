Erie County Council Accepts Resolution to Support GREATT Project - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Council Accepts Resolution to Support GREATT Project

Posted: Updated:

During the Erie County Council meeting Tuesday night, council voted on a resolution to support the Family First Project by the Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training Project, or GREATT.

Erie County Council voted 6-1 to approve the resolution. 

On Monday, Erie County Community Financing Authority approved a 6.2 million dollar loan for the project. 

GREATT wants to turn the Family First sports park's indoor soccer fields into a pair of NHL size hockey rinks, among other improvements.

"It allows them to access a lower interest rate, which will help their bottom line, and help their overall investment, and make their likely hood of succeeding, that much greater," said Dr. Kyle Foust, Vice Chairman.

"Despite the absolute need, and I do agree there is a need for ice in the region, obviously with two failing ice rinks and the immense cost that they have, I think that the tax payers should be cautious about this project, and keep their eyes on it," said Jay Breneman, Chairman.

Chairman Jay Breneman voted against the loan.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com