Erie County Council Accepts Resolution to Support GREATT Project

During the Erie County Council meeting Tuesday night, council voted on a resolution to support the Family First Project by the Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training Project, or GREATT.

Erie County Council voted 6-1 to approve the resolution.

On Monday, Erie County Community Financing Authority approved a 6.2 million dollar loan for the project.

GREATT wants to turn the Family First sports park's indoor soccer fields into a pair of NHL size hockey rinks, among other improvements.

"It allows them to access a lower interest rate, which will help their bottom line, and help their overall investment, and make their likely hood of succeeding, that much greater," said Dr. Kyle Foust, Vice Chairman.

"Despite the absolute need, and I do agree there is a need for ice in the region, obviously with two failing ice rinks and the immense cost that they have, I think that the tax payers should be cautious about this project, and keep their eyes on it," said Jay Breneman, Chairman.

Chairman Jay Breneman voted against the loan.