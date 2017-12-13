Local Driving School Says Downshifting Gears can Prevent Car Accidents in Winter Weather

When you find yourself sliding on snow covered roads, your first instinct may be to lay on the brakes, but there’s actually a better to bring your car to a stop. President of Transportation Solutions Brenda Bennet said the safest way to bring your vehicle to a stop is to downshift.

She said this is something she teaches early on in her driving school, but many people forget.

Bennet said downshifting allows drivers to control their cars.

“You won't have the fish tailing,” she said. “Like a lot of times when you go to start and you're at a stop sign and you go to start [your car makes a noise] cause your wheels are spinning if you down shift you won't get that. Because you won't have that happy peppy motor.”

Bennet said this whole process will prevent your car from sliding and potentially getting into an accident.