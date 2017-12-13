Former Mercyhurst University Worker Indicted for Use of False Visa

A former Mercyhurst University employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for use of a false via.

Daniel Cabanillas, 47, of Erie, was named in the two-count indictment.

Cabanillas worked as the designated school official for the student exchange visitor program at the university until his termination in Feb. 19, 2015.

During his time in the position, the indictment alleges Cabanillas knowingly falsified on a form a person's acceptance status at the university.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation.

