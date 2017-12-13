Guys Mills Man Indicted in Firearms, Meth Case

A Guys Mills man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating federal firearm and drug laws.

The three-count indictment named Charles J. Butter, 41.

Butter possessed several firearms while being a convicted felon Sept. 7, according to the indictment. He is also charged with possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture meth and attempting to manufacture meth.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both if convicted.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.

