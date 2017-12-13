Suspect who Fired Rifle, Damaged Crawford County Home Sought

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person who shot a rifle that damaged a Crawford County home.

It happened Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 25000 block of Shreve Ridge Road in Bloomfield Township.

The suspect filed a rifle toward a home, which damaged the vinyl siding, interior walls and china cabinet located inside, State Police said.

No one was inside the residence at the time, the trooper investigating the case said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

