Suspect who Fired Rifle, Damaged Crawford County Home Sought - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect who Fired Rifle, Damaged Crawford County Home Sought

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person who shot a rifle that damaged a Crawford County home.

It happened Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 25000 block of Shreve Ridge Road in Bloomfield Township.

The suspect filed a rifle toward a home, which damaged the vinyl siding, interior walls and china cabinet located inside, State Police said.

No one was inside the residence at the time, the trooper investigating the case said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com