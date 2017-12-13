Virtual Santa Visits Shriner's Hospital for Children in Erie

Santa Claus took a quick break from his busy Christmas scheduled Tuesday to spend time with Erie area children.

He made a virtual visit to a Christmas Party at the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Erie.

Santa was broadcasting from the North Pole.

The children and their families interacted with Santa in real-time as if they were in the same room.

Live reindeer and holiday activities also made the day even more festive.

Representatives from the Shriner's said the virtual visits are an important part of brightening the holiday season for some of Erie's youngest patients.

"I just think they will really help to make it a Merry Christmas for some our patients that might not be able to get out and enjoy it otherwise," said Micheal Widrig, public and donor relations specialist for the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Erie.

Tuesday's virtual visit from Santa was made possible with help of Global IT Service Dimension Data.

