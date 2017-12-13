Animal Enforcement Cracking Down on Dogs Left Outside Too Long

Erie animal control officers are cracking down on dog owners for leaving their dogs outside in the cold for too long.

Representatives from the Humane Society of NWPA said in the last few weeks, it has already dealt with 30 to 40 cases.

Lisa Stiles, the chief animal cruelty investigator in these cases, said in a lot of these cases, dog owners are not aware of the recently enacted Libre's Law.

It states a dog cannot be chained outside for more than 9 hours in a 24-hour period or more than 30 minutes unattended when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

The Humane Society expects the number of cases to continue to rise because of the cold weather.

It is not the only shelter noticing an increase in cases.

The ANNA Shelter said it has already brought in seven dogs that were neglected outside or were turned over by their owners who could not comply with the new law.

"Our cruelty officer is getting at least two calls a day to investigate dogs that are tethered out for more than the legal amount of time," said Ruth Thompson, executive director of the ANNA Shelter. "I'm not a fan of tethering in any type of weather, but especially in this cold weather, it's just not acceptable."

Both animal shelters said if you see a dog outside and are not sure how long they have been there, you can still contact them anonymously, and they will investigate.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.