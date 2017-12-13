Man Charged with First-Degree Murder Appears in Court for Formal - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with First-Degree Murder Appears in Court for Formal Arraignment

Posted: Updated:
Justin Glover Justin Glover

The Erie man accused of murdering his east Erie neighbor is moving closer tot rial.

Justin Glover, 26, appear in court Wednesday morning for his formal arraignment.

He is charged with first-degree murder for the June death of his neighbor - Anita Jones, 26.

Glover tied Jones up and strangled her, police said.

Detectives said they found the victim's blood on a couch cushion in the downstairs apartment where Glover was staying and on a sweatshirt he tried to throw away.

His trial is scheduled for April.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com