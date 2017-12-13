Man Charged with First-Degree Murder Appears in Court for Formal Arraignment

The Erie man accused of murdering his east Erie neighbor is moving closer tot rial.

Justin Glover, 26, appear in court Wednesday morning for his formal arraignment.

He is charged with first-degree murder for the June death of his neighbor - Anita Jones, 26.

Glover tied Jones up and strangled her, police said.

Detectives said they found the victim's blood on a couch cushion in the downstairs apartment where Glover was staying and on a sweatshirt he tried to throw away.

His trial is scheduled for April.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.