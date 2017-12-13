Do you have Nomophobia? Smartphone Addiction Could Be Affecting Our Mental Health

Do you have Nomophobia?

It stands for NO MObile PHOne phoBIA, a 21st-century term for the fear of not being able to use your cell phone or other smart device.

And Amy Hamilton, a Psychologist at Liberty Family Practice in Erie, says smartphone addiction is a real problem, "It does affect both adults and children, I think it's across the board, and I don't know that I could say it affects one more, over the other," said Hamilton.

About 95% of Americans have a cell phone, many admit to checking their phone several times a day, whether it be for email, social media, or another cell phone app.

On average, teens touch their phones 80 times a day, and Hamilton says it is affecting their mental health.

She's seen an increase of kids coming in for treatment, and believes it's because of an addiction to cell phones and social media, "Depression, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping, difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep over the course of time, because they're so worried or thinking about what's the next step on the cell phone, or what did I miss?" said Hamilton.

And as Christmas approaches, parents may be considering buying their child a cell phone.

So how young is too young for a kid to have their own smart phone?



Hamilton says it really depends on the individual child. But, parents should consider setting guidelines, "No matter what age a parent decides is right for their child, I think there has to be rules and boundaries," said Hamilton. "For example, at 8:00 at night it's shut off or put on the charger, or during mealtime, dinnertime, when it's family time, homework time, put the phone on the charger, put it up," Hamilton continued.



Hamilton also says parents should consider encouraging family activities like game night, or social outings like bowling, times where a cell phone isn't even desired.

Are you addicted to your cell phone? Take the quiz here to find out.